ACEA: Passenger car registrations: +4.5% over eight months; +5.6% in August

In August 2017, passenger car registrations increased by 5.6% across the EU, totalling 865,047 units. In volume terms, last month’s figures topped those of August 2008 – marking the European market’s best performance in a decade. Among the five big markets, Italy (+15.8%) and Spain (+13.0%) posted the strongest increases, followed by France and Germany (+9.4% and +3.5% respectively), while demand for cars declined in the United Kingdom (-6.4%).

From January to August 2017, demand for passenger cars maintained momentum throughout Europe. With more than 10 million new vehicles registered across the EU, registrations went up by 4.5% compared to the same period last year. Italy (+9.1%), Spain (+6.9%), France (+4.2%) and Germany (+2.9%) saw demand increase so far in 2017, while the UK registered a slight decline (-2.4%). The new EU member states performed particularly well (+14.3%), making a significant contribution to the region’s results.