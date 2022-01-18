A Level 5 autonomous vehicle can drive anywhere and everywhere, whatever the weather. Automotive World’s latest special report explores which stakeholders might be best positioned to launch such a vehicle, but also why many sectors might instead aim for Level 4. The race is on, with suppliers and tech companies all jostling for position, but who is ahead?
In this report:
- Executive summary
- The race to Level 5 will be won through collaboration
- Can tech giants turn attention into action on autonomous driving?
- Does the CV sector need to achieve Level 5 autonomy?
- Tier 1s are fuelling the sprint to driverless vehicles
- Big brand backing vital for AV start-ups
- Are developers cutting corners in the ‘race’ to Level 5 autonomy?
- For automakers, Level 4 may be the end goal
'Special report: Who’s winning the race to Level 5 autonomy?’ presents insight from:
- ABI Research
- Accenture
- Deloitte
- Einride
- J.D. Power
- Kodiak Robotics
- Microsoft
- Publicis Sapient
- TuSimple
- Volkswagen
- Waymo
- Yandex Self-Driving Group
- ZF
