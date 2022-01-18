A Level 5 autonomous vehicle can drive anywhere and everywhere, whatever the weather. Automotive World’s latest special report explores which stakeholders might be best positioned to launch such a vehicle, but also why many sectors might instead aim for Level 4. The race is on, with suppliers and tech companies all jostling for position, but who is ahead?

In this report:

'Special report: Who’s winning the race to Level 5 autonomy?’ presents insight from: