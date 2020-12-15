CASE mobility has come to define today’s automotive industry, but for the last decade much of this cutting-edge development has not been driven by incumbents. For outsiders, these megatrends have allowed them to disrupt the automotive status-quo, while attracting sizeable investments and profitable partnerships with some of the biggest players in the market.

In this most unprecedented of years, however, priorities have shifted. Driverless and contactless delivery is on the up, but investments in infotainment are slowing, for instance. If and when the world returns to a degree of normality, it will be fascinating to see where new innovators emerge and how accurate investors have been to date.

In this report:

‘Special report: Who are the mobility start-ups and unicorns to watch in 2021?‘ presents insight from:

