The electric vehicle (EV) is an inevitable replacement for the internal combustion engine (ICE), but automakers are yet to reap the rewards of their investment. With tightening emissions regulations coming into force, the pressure is on to find new advances in battery technology, charging infrastructure and vehicle design that can generate meaningful revenue. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how manufacturers are tackling the issue, whether subsidies will soon be phased out, and why much of the challenge relates to the battery pack.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How can automakers electrify EV profits?
- Automakers must offer economical and practical EV products
- Is battery rightsizing the secret to profitable electric vehicles?
- Subsidies remain essential for healthy EV sales for now, but expect gradual reductions
- Tier 1s are leading EV optimisation and value add efforts
- Doubling-up development efforts could help maximise future EV profit
- Innovation needed as electric vehicle batteries pack on the pounds
‘Special report: What’s the secret to making profitable electric vehicles?’ presents insight from:
- Eaton
- FEV
- Global Battery Alliance
- Inobat
- Mazda
- McKinsey
- Valeo
- Vitesco Technologies
- Volvo
- ZF
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference