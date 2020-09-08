What’s the secret to making profitable electric vehicles?

This Automotive World report considers the ways in which automakers can begin to reclaim investments in battery electric powertrains

   September 8, 2020
Special report: What’s the secret to making profitable electric vehicles?

The electric vehicle (EV) is an inevitable replacement for the internal combustion engine (ICE), but automakers are yet to reap the rewards of their investment. With tightening emissions regulations coming into force, the pressure is on to find new advances in battery technology, charging infrastructure and vehicle design that can generate meaningful revenue. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how manufacturers are tackling the issue, whether subsidies will soon be phased out, and why much of the challenge relates to the battery pack.

In this report:

‘Special report: What’s the secret to making profitable electric vehicles?’ presents insight from:

  • Eaton
  • FEV
  • Global Battery Alliance
  • Inobat
  • Mazda
  • McKinsey
  • Valeo
  • Vitesco Technologies
  • Volvo
  • ZF

