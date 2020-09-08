The electric vehicle (EV) is an inevitable replacement for the internal combustion engine (ICE), but automakers are yet to reap the rewards of their investment. With tightening emissions regulations coming into force, the pressure is on to find new advances in battery technology, charging infrastructure and vehicle design that can generate meaningful revenue. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how manufacturers are tackling the issue, whether subsidies will soon be phased out, and why much of the challenge relates to the battery pack.

In this report:

‘Special report: What’s the secret to making profitable electric vehicles?’ presents insight from:

Eaton

FEV

Global Battery Alliance

Inobat

Mazda

McKinsey

Valeo

Vitesco Technologies

Volvo

ZF

