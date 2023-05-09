Today, e-mobility is built on lithium-ion battery technology. However, high production costs and performance and safety deficits leave plenty of room for innovation. This includes optimising existing batteries as well as developing new chemistries and compositions to unlock game-changing performance. With additional factors like fast charging and ease of recycling to consider, the automotive industry has a difficult mission ahead. Nonetheless, it’s clear that producing better battery technology will be a cornerstone of electrification’s success.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What’s shaping EV battery research?
- Dual chemistry batteries unlock 600+ mile range capability
- Innolith’s new class of electrolytes shakes up battery tech
- Multiple innovations needed to slash EV battery costs
- Lithium-air promises cheaper and more powerful batteries
- Lower emissions are a key advantage for SSBs over LiBs
- Vacuum crushing at the heart of battery recycling advances
‘Special report: The electric vehicle battery game-changer’ presents insight from:
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Faraday Institution
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Innolith
- Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers
- No Canary
- Our Next Energy (ONE)
- Transport & Environment
