It is of little surprise that a global semiconductor shortage has emerged in hindsight. The increasing number of connected products, and not just those from the automotive industry, was always likely to put manufacturing lines and supply chains to the test at some point. The pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Though the shortage is affecting all industries and regions, automotive’s struggles are particularly interesting. Megatrend development, particularly on vital topics such electrification and autonomy, must continue at acceptable rates if the sector is to meet internally and externally set deadlines. But, in a sector where automakers have already been forced to limit output and cut connected features from new models, it is proving extremely challenging to juggle longer-term projects with shorter-term productivity.
There is no silver bullet for the industry either, with the projection that the shortage could still be ongoing as late as 2024. However, the need to keep calm and carry on in this period offers an opportunity rethink how supply chains are designed, what constitutes a valuable supply deal and whether there’s even scope to bring chip manufacturing into existing company portfolios.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Chip shortage to plague automotive through to 2023 and beyond
- The semiconductor shortage will only worsen
- Why are automotive semiconductors so valuable?
- Automotive megatrend development barrels on despite chip shortage
- How can automakers navigate the chip crisis?
- US-China rivalry shaping major market response to chip shortage
- Semiconductor shortage inspires supply chain rethink
'Special report: The automotive semiconductor crisis’ presents insight from:
- ABI Research
- Bain & Company
- Deloitte
- Dykema
- Edmunds
- HERE Technologies
- Kodiak Robotics
- ISeeCars.com
- McKinsey
- Publicis Sapient
- PwC UK
- Renault
- TuSimple
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events