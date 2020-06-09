Automotive World’s latest special report looks at the opportunities and challenges facing the wide variety of companies competing in arguably the two most sensitive stages of the delivery chain.

The steady increase in online shopping in recent years has been rapidly accelerated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with lockdowns boosting home delivery and increasing pressure on last mile delivery companies. Consumer behaviour has been significantly changed by the pandemic, and in the post-COVID world, consumers are expected to buy more goods online.

Innovation in first mile delivery has lagged behind last mile, to the extent that manual paperwork and other non-digital processes are still the norm—leaving it ripe for innovation and digitalisation.

Competition is fierce at both ends of the delivery chain, with logistics giants, automakers and tech innovators all fighting for commercial gain and improved efficiency.

In this report:

‘Special report: Who will dominate first and last mile delivery?’ opens with an exclusive article for Automotive World by experts from McKinsey & Company, and presents insight from:

Accenture

Autotech Ventures

BMW

Columbia University

Ford

Frost & Sullivan

Gartner

McKinsey & Company

Penso

UPS

…