Special report: Euro 7 and beyond

This Automotive World report explores the potential impact of Euro 7, particularly the role of internal combustion engines in an increasingly electrified space

After nearly a year of delay, the European Commission finally published the proposal for its latest vehicle emission standard: Euro 7. The restrictions on tailpipe emissions have been considered unambitious by some, while new limits on particles from brakes and tyres hold broader implications for electric vehicles. Automakers’ product strategies may require reconfiguring and higher prices could be passed on to consumers, but Euro 7 could also lay the foundation for a cleaner global automotive sector. While the EU is phasing out light internal combustion engines in 2035, its regulatory decisions may spur other regions to step up their own decarbonisation efforts.

In this report:

Special report: Euro 7 and beyond’ presents insight from:

  • Bosch
  • European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA)
  • Foley & Lardner
  • Gartner
  • Institute of Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems (IAAPS)
  • International Federation of Automotive Engineering Societies (FISITA)
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Mazda
  • Zinnov

