After nearly a year of delay, the European Commission finally published the proposal for its latest vehicle emission standard: Euro 7. The restrictions on tailpipe emissions have been considered unambitious by some, while new limits on particles from brakes and tyres hold broader implications for electric vehicles. Automakers’ product strategies may require reconfiguring and higher prices could be passed on to consumers, but Euro 7 could also lay the foundation for a cleaner global automotive sector. While the EU is phasing out light internal combustion engines in 2035, its regulatory decisions may spur other regions to step up their own decarbonisation efforts.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- ICE could fade away, but Euro 7 means it won’t burn out
- How will Euro 7 impact the broader automotive sector?
- Mazda evaluates investment for Euro 7
- Digital modelling key in designing Euro 7 compliant cars
- Euro 7 highlights economic vs environment debate
- Is Euro 7 worthwhile as electrification takes hold?
- Euro 7 is just the starting point for global sector clean-up
‘Special report: Euro 7 and beyond’ presents insight from:
- Bosch
- European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA)
- Foley & Lardner
- Gartner
- Institute of Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems (IAAPS)
- International Federation of Automotive Engineering Societies (FISITA)
- Johnson Matthey
- Mazda
- Zinnov
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events