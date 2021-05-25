Even despite a global pandemic, micromobility marches on. It was certainly not unaffected by the early lockdowns and COVID-19’s economic impact, but contrasted against other shared mobility sectors those operating fleets of electric bikes and scooters have performed especially well across the previous 12 months. Challenges remain, namely installing infrastructure and healing tense relations with city authorities and regulators but, it appears now that micromobility is set for a period of legitimised growth.

In this report:

'Special report: Micromobility’ presents insight from: