Even despite a global pandemic, micromobility marches on. It was certainly not unaffected by the early lockdowns and COVID-19’s economic impact, but contrasted against other shared mobility sectors those operating fleets of electric bikes and scooters have performed especially well across the previous 12 months. Challenges remain, namely installing infrastructure and healing tense relations with city authorities and regulators but, it appears now that micromobility is set for a period of legitimised growth.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Micromobility transitions from disruptive concept to core mobility offering
- SEAT and Ford bet big on electric scooters
- Micromobility leaders target expansion and multimodality
- New micromobility coalition offers regulators an olive branch
- Cities embrace e-scooters, but resistance remains
- Maturing micromobility markets mull question of infrastructure
- A bright post-COVID future lies ahead for micromobility
'Special report: Micromobility’ presents insight from:
- Bird
- Lime
- McKinsey
- Micromobility for Europe
- SEAT
- Spin
- Twilio
- University of Warwick
- Vio
