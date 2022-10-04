Most industry observers expect hydrogen applications to find a place within the commercial vehicle sector as a low- or zero-emission alternative, but what about light vehicles? Here, the outlook is much more uncertain. Passenger vehicles rely entirely on public fuelling infrastructure, which remains in its infancy. While some taxi fleets have had good results with hydrogen-powered fleets, for the average consumer, model choice is severely limited.
But investment in the segment is heating up. Development projects are underway at both incumbent automakers and start-ups. Are the signs pointing to a larger role for hydrogen within the light vehicle market?
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Hydrogen to prove a ‘pillar’ of net zero
- Light vehicle fuel cell prospects limited outside hydrogen hubs
- California sets the standard for US fuel cell cars
- The science of fuel cells beats batteries, says Hyperion
- Bramble Energy tackles fuel cell stack production challenge
- The shift to fuel cell powertrains is a pocketbook issue
- Britain’s hydrogen-driven future is bright
‘Special report: Light vehicle hydrogen powertrain’ presents insight from:
- Bramble Energy
- California Fuel Cell Partnership
- Deloitte
- Fitch
- Hyperion
- Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems
- S&P
