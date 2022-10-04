Light vehicle hydrogen powertrain

This Automotive World report explores the prospects for hydrogen within the light vehicle sector

Special report: Light vehicle hydrogen powertrain

Most industry observers expect hydrogen applications to find a place within the commercial vehicle sector as a low- or zero-emission alternative, but what about light vehicles? Here, the outlook is much more uncertain. Passenger vehicles rely entirely on public fuelling infrastructure, which remains in its infancy. While some taxi fleets have had good results with hydrogen-powered fleets, for the average consumer, model choice is severely limited.

But investment in the segment is heating up. Development projects are underway at both incumbent automakers and start-ups. Are the signs pointing to a larger role for hydrogen within the light vehicle market?

In this report:

Special report: Light vehicle hydrogen powertrain’ presents insight from:

  • Bramble Energy
  • California Fuel Cell Partnership
  • Deloitte
  • Fitch
  • Hyperion
  • Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems
  • S&P

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here