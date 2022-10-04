Light vehicle hydrogen powertrain

Most industry observers expect hydrogen applications to find a place within the commercial vehicle sector as a low- or zero-emission alternative, but what about light vehicles? Here, the outlook is much more uncertain. Passenger vehicles rely entirely on public fuelling infrastructure, which remains in its infancy. While some taxi fleets have had good results with hydrogen-powered fleets, for the average consumer, model choice is severely limited.

But investment in the segment is heating up. Development projects are underway at both incumbent automakers and start-ups. Are the signs pointing to a larger role for hydrogen within the light vehicle market?

