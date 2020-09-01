The key value proposition behind artificial intelligence (AI) is that it enables systems to learn for themselves. In this sense, AI will be pivotal in tackling the complex challenges around connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility. Automotive World‘s latest special report delves into the question of whether AI could prove the ultimate value driver in this rapidly changing ecosystem, where transportation priorities are based more on experience per mile than revolutions per minute (RPM).
In this report:
- Executive summary
- The promise of AI drives anticipation for the cars of the future
- Nio: ‘AI will become one of our most intimate friends and companions’
- Eyes on you: in-cabin monitoring opens up an AI battlefront for value
- AI is more than a buzzword, but generating value takes skill
- Automakers and regulators must educate consumers on mobility AI
- In ride-hailing, AI is about improving the customer experience
- ‘Business context’ key to unlocking true value of AI, says ZF
‘Special report: Is artificial intelligence the ultimate mobility value driver?’ presents insight from:
- AEye
- Affectiva
- Capgemini
- Crowell & Moring
- Deloitte
- Harman
- Lyft
- Nio
- Nuance
- ZF
