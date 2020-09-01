Is artificial intelligence the ultimate mobility value driver?

This Automotive World report examines how the value of AI will grow as the mobility sector becomes increasingly data driven

   September 1, 2020
Special report: Is artificial intelligence the ultimate mobility value driver?

The key value proposition behind artificial intelligence (AI) is that it enables systems to learn for themselves. In this sense, AI will be pivotal in tackling the complex challenges around connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility. Automotive World‘s latest special report delves into the question of whether AI could prove the ultimate value driver in this rapidly changing ecosystem, where transportation priorities are based more on experience per mile than revolutions per minute (RPM).

In this report:

‘Special report: Is artificial intelligence the ultimate mobility value driver?’ presents insight from:

  • AEye
  • Affectiva
  • Capgemini
  • Crowell & Moring
  • Deloitte
  • Harman
  • Lyft
  • Nio
  • Nuance
  • ZF

