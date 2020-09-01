The key value proposition behind artificial intelligence (AI) is that it enables systems to learn for themselves. In this sense, AI will be pivotal in tackling the complex challenges around connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility. Automotive World‘s latest special report delves into the question of whether AI could prove the ultimate value driver in this rapidly changing ecosystem, where transportation priorities are based more on experience per mile than revolutions per minute (RPM).

In this report:

‘Special report: Is artificial intelligence the ultimate mobility value driver?’ presents insight from:

AEye

Affectiva

Capgemini

Crowell & Moring

Deloitte

Harman

Lyft

Nio

Nuance

ZF

…