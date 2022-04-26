Electric powertrains, embedded connectivity and autonomous driving is overhauling the mix of computers, cables and software in new vehicles. This Automotive World report investigates the role of supercomputers, domain controllers and software-driven innovation in this shift.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Surging complexity hampers the evolution of in-vehicle networks
- Supercomputers to form the ‘brains’ of an autonomous vehicle
- More connections, more cyber vulnerability?
- Zonal architectures should help AVs act quickly and reliably
- Electric powertrain shift brings subtle E/E architecture changes
- Continental: In-vehicle networks are pushing software-driven innovation
- High performance computing will create fast and reliable in-vehicle networks
'Special report: In-vehicle networking’ presents insight from:
- ABI Research
- Arm
- Capgemini
- Cariad
- Continental
- Gartner
- Magna
- Oliver Wyman
- Vitesco
- ZF
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us