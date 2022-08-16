In the shift towards connected mobility and the software-defined car is rewriting the rules for brand differentiation. Where purchase decisions were formerly based on horsepower and handling, now they are largely guided by the human machine interface—particularly the infotainment system. For brands that get the infotainment system right, it’s a lucrative evolution. Recent consumer feedback from Deloitte found that, of a wide range of advanced technology features, consumer were most willing to pay out for infotainment.
But getting it right is not easy: the key is to present pivotal information in a way that is engaging but not distracting for drivers. Exactly what that information is will vary, depending on the level of automated driving at play. As automakers scramble to meet the needs of today’s drivers and tomorrow’s self-driving passengers, the infotainment.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Infotainment: product differentiator and safety hurdle
- Volvo and Epic Games partner for pioneering real-time 3D HMI
- Automotive needs to address infotainment cyber security
- AVs will become mobile audio-visual experience centres
- Customers want cars that embrace user experience
- Transparent displays may create more intuitive infotainment
- Next-gen cars will create new forms of entertainment
‘Special report: In-vehicle infotainment’ presents insight from:
- Continental
- Elixirr
- Epic Games
- Guidehouse Insights
- Harman
- Mercedes-Benz
- OTI Lumionics
- Trustonic
- Volvo
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events