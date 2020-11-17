Fuel cell trucking has grabbed plenty of headlines recently, and not all of them have been positive: Nikola, a startup manufacturer that did for the concept what Tesla has done for the electric vehicle, was accused by a short seller research firm of intricate fraud, and later conceded to some of its accusations. It led to the departure of Executive Chairman Trevor Milton, and left a potentially important tie-up with GM in the lurch.

Yet behind the headlines, enthusiasm in what could be the heavy-duty sector’s path to zero emissions remains very real. There are already fuel cell trucks and busses on the road, and developments from the likes of Daimler and Volvo only strengthen confidence in its potential. In this latest special report, we examine how the major truckmakers are preparing for the hydrogen economy, the implications for suppliers, and developments in the bus sector.

In this report:

‘How is the commercial vehicle industry preparing for fuel cell technology?’ presents insight from:

Air Liquide

Daimler Trucks

Frost & Sullivan

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA)

Hydrogen Europe

Ricardo

UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

Wrightbus

…