How are cities preparing for autonomous vehicles?

This Automotive World report explores how regions may need to adapt their infrastructure, update their policies and educate their residents in order to accommodate self-driving fleets

   August 25, 2020
Special report: How are cities preparing for autonomous vehicles?

Should autonomous vehicles learn to function within the current urban infrastructure, or should special provisions be made to accommodate their unique requirements? Some cities are preparing AV-only lanes, additional drop-off and collection points or dedicated AV hubs where vehicles can charge when not in use. But all of these entail significant upheaval and cost. Automotive World’s latest special report examines the various approaches underway as cities adapt for future fleets of AVs.

In this report:

Special report: How are cities preparing for autonomous vehicles?‘ presents insight from:

  • Arizona State University (ASU) Center for Smart Cities and Regions
  • Bosch
  • Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA)
  • Center for Automotive Research
  • Commsignia
  • Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes
  • Continental
  • Maricopa County Department of Transportation
  • MIT Senseable City Lab
  • Mobileye
  • Nobina
  • Qualcomm
  • Smart Cambridge
  • SmartwayZ.NL
  • TRL

Close
Close