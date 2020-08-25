Should autonomous vehicles learn to function within the current urban infrastructure, or should special provisions be made to accommodate their unique requirements? Some cities are preparing AV-only lanes, additional drop-off and collection points or dedicated AV hubs where vehicles can charge when not in use. But all of these entail significant upheaval and cost. Automotive World’s latest special report examines the various approaches underway as cities adapt for future fleets of AVs.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How to make cities ready for autonomous vehicles, and AVs ready for cities
- Urban AV development needs to be evolutionary, not revolutionary
- Asia prepares for a decade of rapid autonomous development
- Autonomous vehicle tests yet to revamp cities in Europe
- AV leaders emerge among US cities, but sharp focus and collaboration are now required
- The path to successful urban AV deployment is signposted by smart infrastructure
- Autonomous vehicles must prove their worth before cities adapt
‘Special report: How are cities preparing for autonomous vehicles?‘ presents insight from:
- Arizona State University (ASU) Center for Smart Cities and Regions
- Bosch
- Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA)
- Center for Automotive Research
- Commsignia
- Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes
- Continental
- Maricopa County Department of Transportation
- MIT Senseable City Lab
- Mobileye
- Nobina
- Qualcomm
- Smart Cambridge
- SmartwayZ.NL
- TRL
…
