Should autonomous vehicles learn to function within the current urban infrastructure, or should special provisions be made to accommodate their unique requirements? Some cities are preparing AV-only lanes, additional drop-off and collection points or dedicated AV hubs where vehicles can charge when not in use. But all of these entail significant upheaval and cost. Automotive World’s latest special report examines the various approaches underway as cities adapt for future fleets of AVs.

In this report:

‘Special report: How are cities preparing for autonomous vehicles?‘ presents insight from:

Arizona State University (ASU) Center for Smart Cities and Regions

Bosch

Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA)

Center for Automotive Research

Commsignia

Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes

Continental

Maricopa County Department of Transportation

MIT Senseable City Lab

Mobileye

Nobina

Qualcomm

Smart Cambridge

SmartwayZ.NL

TRL

…