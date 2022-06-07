As vehicles incorporate ever more electronics and their reliance on software grows, functional safety standards have become central to development practices. ISO 26262 launched in 2011 and represented the industry’s initial attempt to codify common practices around the way software was developed for safety-related applications in vehicles. Essentially, it helps ensure safety-critical features work as intended.
But the industry has come a long way since then, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence along with the shift to autonomous driving have introduced a new sort of system failure. In the move towards future mobility, developers found that the industry’s go-to approach for electronic system development has gaping holes.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Safety standards capture state-of-the-art, in snapshot
- The software-defined car resets functional safety bar
- As Baidu announces L5 driverless permits, the conversation about functional safety grows
- ISO 26262 will define and diversify automotive functional safety
- Automated driving pushes safety evolution, challenges standards
- The difference between functional safety and cyber security is “calculated risk”
‘Special report: Functional safety in road vehicles (ISO 26262)’ presents insight from:
- Baidu
- Ford
- Horiba Mira
- Karamba Security
- Mercedes-Benz
- Nauto
- Panasonic
- Strategic Automotive Transformation Services
- ZF
