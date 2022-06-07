Functional safety in road vehicles (ISO 26262)

This Automotive World report explores how functional safety requirements are shaping new mobility developments

Special report: Functional safety in road vehicles (ISO 26262)

As vehicles incorporate ever more electronics and their reliance on software grows, functional safety standards have become central to development practices. ISO 26262 launched in 2011 and represented the industry’s initial attempt to codify common practices around the way software was developed for safety-related applications in vehicles. Essentially, it helps ensure safety-critical features work as intended.

But the industry has come a long way since then, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence along with the shift to autonomous driving have introduced a new sort of system failure. In the move towards future mobility, developers found that the industry’s go-to approach for electronic system development has gaping holes.

In this report:

‘Special report: Functional safety in road vehicles (ISO 26262)’ presents insight from:

  • Baidu
  • Ford
  • Horiba Mira
  • Karamba Security
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Nauto
  • Panasonic
  • Strategic Automotive Transformation Services
  • ZF

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here