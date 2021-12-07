FCEV sales are stagnating in some sectors, while growing in others. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how the rollout of hydrogen-powered vehicles is taking shape; why growth has been so slow, and where the next fuel cell hot spots may emerge around the world.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Hydrogen a work in progress for the automotive industry
- Clean hydrogen developers battle with poor infrastructure and high cost
- Is hydrogen really trucking’s guaranteed diesel successor?
- Is the fuel cell car an endangered species?
- How automotive partnerships could create hydrogen breakthroughs
- Convenient fuelling infrastructure vital for FCEV adoption
- Where will the next hydrogen hot spot emerge?
'Special report: Fuel cell electric vehicles’ presents insight from:
- Agora Verkehrswende
- Air Liquide
- Boston Consulting Group
- CNG Fuels
- Daimler Truck
- Frost & Sullivan
- H2 Mobility Deutschland
- Honda
- Horiba Mira
- Hydrogen Europe
- Hyzon Motors
- Interact Analysis
- Octopus Hydrogen
- Ricardo
- Siemens Energy
- Vision Mobility
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us