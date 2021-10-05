While many of the test procedures are familiar, electric vehicles are creating new assessment headaches. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how the industry has been getting to grips with issues such as charging performance, motor durability and crash safety, and how simulation is taking a leading role in the validation process.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- EVs bring tough new tests to vehicle development
- EVs meet today's crash test expectations, but battery concerns linger
- Assessing the electric truck requires a unique set of skills
- EV charging evolution is forcing testers to adapt
- E-motor development requires testbed innovation
- EV performance is defined by software
- Could vehicle testing updates tackle EV range discrepancies?
‘Special report: Electric vehicle testing and validation’ presents insight from:
- CharIN
- DEKRA
- FEV
- Horiba Mira
- Intertek
- Magna
- Norwegian Automobile Federation
- Ricardo
- Thatcham Research
- University of Michigan
- Vitesco
- Volvo Trucks North America
