Electric vehicle testing and validation

This Automotive World report looks at how battery electric powertrains are shaking up the vehicle assessment process

Special report: Electric vehicle testing and validation

While many of the test procedures are familiar, electric vehicles are creating new assessment headaches. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how the industry has been getting to grips with issues such as charging performance, motor durability and crash safety, and how simulation is taking a leading role in the validation process.

In this report:

Special report: Electric vehicle testing and validation’ presents insight from:

  • CharIN
  • DEKRA
  • FEV
  • Horiba Mira
  • Intertek
  • Magna
  • Norwegian Automobile Federation
  • Ricardo
  • Thatcham Research
  • University of Michigan
  • Vitesco
  • Volvo Trucks North America

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here