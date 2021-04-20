From styling and safety to efficiency and aerodynamics, electric vehicles have brought a raft of changes to how new vehicles are designed and built. Automotive World’s latest special report explores some of the biggest changes an electric powertrain will have both inside and outside of the vehicle.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How are EVs reshaping car design trends?
- Electric vehicles are a great opportunity for safety improvement
- Electric CVs must be efficient, ergonomic and safe
- Aerodynamics has direct impact on EV efficiency
- Electric vehicle skateboards are ripe for innovation
- EV lightweighting progress iterative, not revolutionary
- EVs must not sacrifice creature comforts for extra range
‘Special report: Electric vehicle design’ presents insight from
- ABI Research
- Accenture
- Alvant
- Arrival
- Astheimer Designs
- Euro NCAP
- FEV Europe
- Freudenberg
- Frost & Sullivan
- Magna
- Nio
- Prefix Corporation
- REE Automotive
- Ricardo
- Switch Mobility
- Thatcham Research
- Volta Trucks
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference