Electric vehicle design

This Automotive World report investigates how electric powertrains have impacted key vehicle design considerations

   April 20, 2021
Special Report: Electric vehicle design

From styling and safety to efficiency and aerodynamics, electric vehicles have brought a raft of changes to how new vehicles are designed and built. Automotive World’s latest special report explores some of the biggest changes an electric powertrain will have both inside and outside of the vehicle.

In this report:

‘Special report: Electric vehicle design’ presents insight from

  • ABI Research
  • Accenture
  • Alvant
  • Arrival
  • Astheimer Designs
  • Euro NCAP
  • FEV Europe
  • Freudenberg
  • Frost & Sullivan
  • Magna
  • Nio
  • Prefix Corporation
  • REE Automotive
  • Ricardo
  • Switch Mobility
  • Thatcham Research
  • Volta Trucks

