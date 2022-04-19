Electric motors and inverters

This Automotive World report considers the latest innovation in electric motor and inverter design

Special report: Electric motors and inverters

Lighter, faster, more durable and cheaper. These key trends underpin all elements of automotive development, and the same is true when it comes to an electric vehicle’s (EV’s) drivetrain. The industry has made good progress on all fronts so far, but more can be done in areas such as e-motor and inverter development.

Both components are seeing vast changes and innovation. In e-motors, for instance, the industry is considering a move to axial flux motors, while inverter developers are increasingly confident in the potential of new materials and chips. Finding the combinations which best balance cost and performance efficiency will be critical in creating reliable EVs that can drive further and faster.

In this report:

'Special report: Electric motors and inverters’ presents insight from:

  • Daimler Trucks
  • ePropelled
  • FEV
  • Intertek
  • Magna Powertrains
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Ricardo
  • Univerty of Bath

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here