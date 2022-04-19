Lighter, faster, more durable and cheaper. These key trends underpin all elements of automotive development, and the same is true when it comes to an electric vehicle’s (EV’s) drivetrain. The industry has made good progress on all fronts so far, but more can be done in areas such as e-motor and inverter development.
Both components are seeing vast changes and innovation. In e-motors, for instance, the industry is considering a move to axial flux motors, while inverter developers are increasingly confident in the potential of new materials and chips. Finding the combinations which best balance cost and performance efficiency will be critical in creating reliable EVs that can drive further and faster.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- EV industry prepares for 800v silicon carbide inverters
- Next-gen EV motor and inverter tech on the horizon
- Electric vehicle motor strategy will vary by segment
- New silicon and gallium tech could take EV powertrains to the next level
- After batteries, automakers now look to self-made e-motors
- Simultaneous AC and DC motor development is the future, says ePropelled
- e-drive innovation is the next step for electric commercial vehicle development
'Special report: Electric motors and inverters’ presents insight from:
- Daimler Trucks
- ePropelled
- FEV
- Intertek
- Magna Powertrains
- Mercedes-Benz
- Ricardo
- Univerty of Bath
