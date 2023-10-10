Sustainable sourcing practices have come under scrutiny in the wake of growing climate concerns and automakers need to have a much clearer picture of where all their materials come from. When a single car can contain tens of thousands of parts from numerous different countries, the challenge lies in tracking not only where each part comes from and the distance it travels (and how it travels), but also what raw materials have been used in each part and where they originated.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Sustainable sourcing needs traceable, granular data
- Supplier decarbonisation can be a competitive differentiator
- Are smaller EVs the key to sustainable e-mobility?
- Beyond ambitions: how to operationalise sustainability
- Data is essential for decarbonising supply chain logistics
- LCA standards must deliver greater supply chain transparency
- Sustainable supply chains require digital data solutions
‘Special report: Decarbonising the automotive supply chain’ presents insight from:
- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM)
- e2open
- Engie Impact
- Focal Point
- Ricardo
- Shipzero
- Transport & Environment
- ZF