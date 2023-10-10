This Automotive World report explores the push for greater transparency into a vehicle’s environmental impact, from the sourcing of raw materials to production, use on the road and end of life recycling

Sustainable sourcing practices have come under scrutiny in the wake of growing climate concerns and automakers need to have a much clearer picture of where all their materials come from. When a single car can contain tens of thousands of parts from numerous different countries, the challenge lies in tracking not only where each part comes from and the distance it travels (and how it travels), but also what raw materials have been used in each part and where they originated.

In this report:

‘Special report: Decarbonising the automotive supply chain’ presents insight from: