Data generated by connected vehicles will allow the automotive industry to learn more about their customers than ever before, but how best can players put this knowledge to good use? The answer: biometrics.
Whether customers are unlocking a shared vehicle using a fingerprint scanner or accessing their Spotify or Netflix account via facial recognition, biometrics will enable developers to create detailed, digital customer profiles and potentially a truly seamless user experience.
Complications remain, but rampant biometrics uptake in other sectors suggest that the automotive industry will follow a similar trajectory.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How will biometric sensing influence automotive HMI?
- Automakers must scrutinise what biometrics should and should not do
- Biometrics can help automakers create a truly personalised in-vehicle experience
- Safe, secure, convenient: why biometrics has a place in mobility
- Face value: biometrics will be key to in-vehicle payments
- Suppliers eager to start leveraging automotive biometrics
- Can mobility turn to biometrics for a contact-free experience?
‘Special report: Could biometrics be the key to the future of mobility?‘ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- Capgemini
- General Motors
- Guidehouse Insights
- Harman
- HID Global
- Idemia
- Kaspersky
- Synaptics
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference