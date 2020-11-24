Data generated by connected vehicles will allow the automotive industry to learn more about their customers than ever before, but how best can players put this knowledge to good use? The answer: biometrics.

Whether customers are unlocking a shared vehicle using a fingerprint scanner or accessing their Spotify or Netflix account via facial recognition, biometrics will enable developers to create detailed, digital customer profiles and potentially a truly seamless user experience.

Complications remain, but rampant biometrics uptake in other sectors suggest that the automotive industry will follow a similar trajectory.

In this report:

‘Special report: Could biometrics be the key to the future of mobility?‘ presents insight from:

Accenture

Capgemini

General Motors

Guidehouse Insights

Harman

HID Global

Idemia

Kaspersky

Synaptics

…