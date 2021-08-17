Cloud technology appears a vital component in future mobility development, underpinning dozens of products and services. In the vehicle, it will be used to power vast content libraries, navigation software and over the air updates. Electric vehicle charging networks will use it to manage the ebb and flow of energy and to facilitate customer payments. And, for autonomy, it is needed to create a hivemind of information to benefit safe and efficient operation.
The key current questions for automakers and suppliers are which provider is the best fit for their business, how to transition over existing workflows and assets most effectively to the cloud and how to start thinking with a cloud-first mentality.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- A new era of connected vehicle cloud platforms approaches
- Cloud tech a vital city mobility planning tool
- Cloud platforms will keep cockpits on trend
- Digital licencing solutions will help bring the automotive cloud online
- Cloud tech will underpin next-gen automotive customer experiences
- Cloud platforms will catalyse future mobility efforts, says Microsoft
- Edge computing and the cloud will have pivotal safety role
'Special report: Connected vehicle cloud platforms’ presents insight from:
- Avanci
- Ford
- Google Cloud
- Harman
- Here Technologies
- Microsoft
- Oliver Wyman
- Publicis Sapient
- Toyota
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events