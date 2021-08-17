Cloud technology appears a vital component in future mobility development, underpinning dozens of products and services. In the vehicle, it will be used to power vast content libraries, navigation software and over the air updates. Electric vehicle charging networks will use it to manage the ebb and flow of energy and to facilitate customer payments. And, for autonomy, it is needed to create a hivemind of information to benefit safe and efficient operation.

The key current questions for automakers and suppliers are which provider is the best fit for their business, how to transition over existing workflows and assets most effectively to the cloud and how to start thinking with a cloud-first mentality.

In this report:

'Special report: Connected vehicle cloud platforms’ presents insight from: