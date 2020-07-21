Automotive World’s latest special report explores the challenges and opportunities ahead for cities as connectivity become more prevalent across the mobility ecosystem. City planners, automakers and technology developers need to start laying the groundwork for connected cars, which will pave the way for autonomous vehicles down the line. Near-term benefits touch on everything from air quality improvements to improved road safety and reduced congestion, but the challenge is in understanding how best to adapt the physical infrastructure to make them possible.

In this report:

‘Special report: How are cities preparing for connected cars?’ presents insight from:

ABI Research

AVL

Bosch

The CLASS project

Gartner

Juniper Research

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Toyota

…