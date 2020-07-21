Special report: How are cities preparing for connected cars?

This Automotive World report explores the challenges and opportunities ahead for cities as connected cars become more prevalent

   July 21, 2020
Special report: How are cities preparing for connected cars?

Automotive World’s latest special report explores the challenges and opportunities ahead for cities as connectivity become more prevalent across the mobility ecosystem. City planners, automakers and technology developers need to start laying the groundwork for connected cars, which will pave the way for autonomous vehicles down the line. Near-term benefits touch on everything from air quality improvements to improved road safety and reduced congestion, but the challenge is in understanding how best to adapt the physical infrastructure to make them possible.

In this report:

‘Special report: How are cities preparing for connected cars?’ presents insight from:

  • ABI Research
  • AVL
  • Bosch
  • The CLASS project
  • Gartner
  • Juniper Research
  • Telecom Italia (TIM)
  • Toyota

