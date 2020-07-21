Automotive World’s latest special report explores the challenges and opportunities ahead for cities as connectivity become more prevalent across the mobility ecosystem. City planners, automakers and technology developers need to start laying the groundwork for connected cars, which will pave the way for autonomous vehicles down the line. Near-term benefits touch on everything from air quality improvements to improved road safety and reduced congestion, but the challenge is in understanding how best to adapt the physical infrastructure to make them possible.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- The time is now: cities must get to grips with V2X and the connected car
- Are city-automaker partnerships vital for connected car tests?
- Living Laboratories: Toyota and others plan to birth real connected car solutions
- Modena deploys ‘roaming sensors’ in connected car pilot
- Real-world collaboration crucial for nurturing the connected vehicle urban ecosystem
- Cellular V2X communication will be at the heart of the smart city
- Simulation can open doors for urban vehicle connectivity
‘Special report: How are cities preparing for connected cars?’ presents insight from:
- ABI Research
- AVL
- Bosch
- The CLASS project
- Gartner
- Juniper Research
- Telecom Italia (TIM)
- Toyota
