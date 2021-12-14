Digital cockpits found in the passenger cars sector are sweeping across the commercial vehicle sector. Automotive World’s latest special report details how digital instrument clusters, super-wide screens and advanced heads-up displays are set to boost productivity, safety and driver comfort.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Commercial vehicle HMI must build trust with drivers
- Delivery vehicle HMI must be simple and integrated
- Electric trucks bring new considerations to HMI
- Bus HMI must communicate internally and externally
- The truck is becoming a workstation on wheels
- Truck HMI should avoid technology for technology’s sake, says Volta
- With V2X, CV interfaces could become all-seeing eyes
'Special report: Commercial vehicle HMI’ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- Center for Automotive Research
- Ceres Holographic
- Edenspiekermann
- Scania
- The Qt Company
- UPS
- what3words
- Volta Trucks
