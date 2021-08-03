Privately owned vehicles have underpinned the automotive industry’s profitability for more than century. In today’s market, however, the existing ownership model is under threat, with car-sharing, in all its forms, expected to play a key role in reshaping the industry.
The private sector argues that car-sharing can improve urban mobility on numerous fronts, most notably congestion and parking pressure. The chance to introduce mass fleets of electric vehicles is another plus, and more cities also now see car-sharing as a key lever in their wider decarbonisation efforts as a result. When combined with autonomy, on-demand shared shuttles offering mobile offices, cinemas, spa experiences and more could make private vehicles a relic of the past in city centres.
Who will come to dominate this market—automakers, suppliers or start-ups—remains to be seen. But stakeholders across this spectrum see great value in getting involved with this emerging market.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Why we all should share our cars
- Car-sharing ‘plays into our hands’ says Renault
- What makes a successful car-sharing scheme?
- Car-sharing an ideal opportunity to drive electrification in China
- P2P sharing swells, but will drivers ever rent their cars as robotaxis?
- What does car-sharing mean for traditional rental players?
- Car-sharing could be vital for urban decarbonisation
'Special report: Car-sharing’ presents insight from:
- Gartner
- Hertz
- Lux Research
- PNNL
- Metromile
- Renault Mobilize
- Sixt
- Share Now
- YCP Solidiance
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events