Privately owned vehicles have underpinned the automotive industry’s profitability for more than century. In today’s market, however, the existing ownership model is under threat, with car-sharing, in all its forms, expected to play a key role in reshaping the industry.

The private sector argues that car-sharing can improve urban mobility on numerous fronts, most notably congestion and parking pressure. The chance to introduce mass fleets of electric vehicles is another plus, and more cities also now see car-sharing as a key lever in their wider decarbonisation efforts as a result. When combined with autonomy, on-demand shared shuttles offering mobile offices, cinemas, spa experiences and more could make private vehicles a relic of the past in city centres.

Who will come to dominate this market—automakers, suppliers or start-ups—remains to be seen. But stakeholders across this spectrum see great value in getting involved with this emerging market.

In this report:

'Special report: Car-sharing’ presents insight from: