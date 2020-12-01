Electric vehicle sales are expected to soar as ICE bans and emissions regulations loom. Automotive World’s latest special report explores the implications of China’s dominance over the EV battery supply chain; how European gigafactories can ease current constraints; and whether automakers could take cell manufacturing in house.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Risky business: the hidden costs of EV battery raw materials
- The hard part is scaling: EV bottlenecks a symptom of cell manufacturing
- In-house EV battery manufacturing becomes an attractive proposition
- Are battery bottlenecks an acceptable price for quality EVs?
- The European battery cell ramp-up is underway
- Sourcing EV battery materials poses practical and ethical complications
- Challenges loom as battery suppliers eye EV boom
‘Special report: Can the EV battery supply chain keep up with demand?‘ presents insight from:
- Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
- Daimler
- The Global Battery Alliance
- Horizon Advisory
- IDTechEx
- InoBat Auto
- Nexeon
