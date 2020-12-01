Can the EV battery supply chain keep up with demand?

This Automotive World report investigates how a spike in EV sales might impact the battery supply chain, and what can be done to prevent disruption

   December 1, 2020
Can the EV battery supply chain keep up with demand?

Electric vehicle sales are expected to soar as ICE bans and emissions regulations loom. Automotive World’s latest special report explores the implications of China’s dominance over the EV battery supply chain; how European gigafactories can ease current constraints; and whether automakers could take cell manufacturing in house.

In this report:

Special report: Can the EV battery supply chain keep up with demand?‘ presents insight from:

  • Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
  • Daimler
  • The Global Battery Alliance
  • Horizon Advisory
  • IDTechEx
  • InoBat Auto
  • Nexeon

Close
Close