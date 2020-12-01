Electric vehicle sales are expected to soar as ICE bans and emissions regulations loom. Automotive World’s latest special report explores the implications of China’s dominance over the EV battery supply chain; how European gigafactories can ease current constraints; and whether automakers could take cell manufacturing in house.

In this report:

‘Special report: Can the EV battery supply chain keep up with demand?‘ presents insight from:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Daimler

The Global Battery Alliance

Horizon Advisory

IDTechEx

InoBat Auto

Nexeon

