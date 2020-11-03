The European Commission figures claim that 90% of all crashes are caused by human error. On paper, therefore, a switch to autonomous vehicles should drastically reduce on-road injuries and fatalities. But is it that simple?
With initial self-imposed deadlines missed, developers are under pressure to make their AVs profitable, but they cannot afford to put humans at risk by fast tracking development. At the same time, with thousands of lives being lost on roads every year, it is critical that automated and ADAS-enabled vehicles make it to the general market as soon as possible. Developers have a fine line to tread when it comes to evaluating how safe is safe enough.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Autonomous vehicle testing: in pursuit of perfection
- Effective autonomous vehicle testing only possible with simulation
- Automakers are under pressure to make autonomy profitable
- Private test tracks are where autonomous vehicles drive risk-free
- Regulations must ensure public safety whilst encouraging autonomous vehicle innovation
- Riders and developers must accept that AVs will not be foolproof
- Near-term benefits of ADAS cannot be ignored, says supplier
‘Special report: Autonomous vehicle testing—should perfect get in the way of good?’ presents insight from:
- American Center for Mobility (ACM)
- AstaZero
- Continental
- Fenwick & West
- Ford
- Phantasma Labs
- rFpro
- Thatcham Research
- Warwick Manufacturing Group
…
