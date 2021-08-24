Modern vehicles are becoming increasingly susceptible to cyber attacks. Automotive World’s latest special report explores the motivation behind such exercises, how research groups are working side-by-side with automakers, and how new regulations promise to harmonise efforts across the sector
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Cyber security governance must keep automakers ahead of the hackers
- Ransomware poses serious risks to mobility networks
- UNECE regulations spell out the cyber security challenge
- Automotive cyber threats largely financially-motivated, for now
- Cyber security pushes vehicle safety beyond engineering
- White hats bring much-needed innovation to automotive cyber security
- Automotive cyber security an expensive but necessary burden
'Special report: automotive cyber security’ presents insight from:
- Acronis
- Autocrypt
- Argus
- Deloitte
- Expleo
- Grimm
- Horiba Mira
- Karamba Security
- Synopsys
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us