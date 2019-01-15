Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, Global Chief Analytics Officer of Wunderman

Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis is the Global Chief Analytics Officer at Wunderman, a leading global digital agency. He has based his 20-year career on the fundamental principle that data can help brands build stronger relationships with people. As Wunderman’s Global Chief Analytics Officer, he uses this belief to enable brands to behave and communicate like humans—through listening, learning and understanding, earning trust and cultivating relationships.

Prior to joining Wunderman, Yannis was Vice President of CRM Analytics and Strategy at Merkle, Inc. His vertical industry experience includes insurance, healthcare, financial services, retail banking, and B2B. Before joining Merkle, he was Vice President of Analytics Strategy at TPG Direct, part of Omnicom Group.

Yannis holds a Business Economics degree from Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Greece, an MBA from the University of New Haven, and a Post-Master’s in Quantitative Analysis from Drexel University.

