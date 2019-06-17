Xavier Branquet, Global Lead Electrification – OEM Group of Lubrizol

Xavier has 20+ years of experience in the petrochemical industry.

Xavier joined Lubrizol as OEM Manager for France and Italy. He is now Global Lead Electrification – OEM Group.

In his role at Lubrizol, he is responsible for the coordination and implementation of Lubrizol’s e-mobility strategies and advanced chemistry solutions to support the global sustainable growth of Lubrizol’s additive and advanced materials portfolios in the area of electrified propulsion systems (E-Powertrain) and energy storage applications (E-Powerplant). The Lubrizol E-Mobility team is also continuously looking at future scenarios and is working on the development of evolving strategies for the Business units, including partnerships, alliances and potential acquisitions.

