Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner of Roland Berger

Wolfgang has been Senior Partner at Roland Berger since 2007. Within Roland Berger’s Global Automotive Competence Center, he holds global responsibility for all topics related to “Innovation and Technology.”

His focus areas are emission reduction strategies, eMobility and batteries, intelligent transportation systems, including connected vehicles, driver assistance and autonomous driving, big data analytics / applications of artificial intelligence, and future vehicle concepts, including low-budget cars.

He consults global OEMs, suppliers and new players on these topics and its implications on strategy, business models, organisation and processes. Dr. Bernhart has written various studies and articles and is a regular presenter at conferences on the topics mentioned above.

