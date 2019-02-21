Vladimir Djapic, Mapping & Localization Manager / Tech Lead, Autonomous Driving Systems of Great Wall Motor

Vladimir acts as a Mapping & Localization Manager and Technical Lead for Autonomous Driving Systems at American Haval Motor Technology (AHMT).

AHMT is developing a research team whose mission is to design and develop an autonomous research system capable of autonomous driving on pre-defined routes without the need for driver intervention, that would support future productization of a SAE Level 4 automated driving system.

Vladimir’s primary responsibility is to lead a team in software and hardware development as a part of the localization and mapping team as the localization is one of the fundamental tasks in autonomous driving.