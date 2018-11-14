Tom Mayor, Principal, Industrial Manufacturing, Strategy Practice Leader of KPMG

Tom Mayor leads KPMG’s US Aerospace, Automotive and Industrial Markets Strategy Practice.

Tom has over 25 years of strategy consulting experience including extensive work with leading commercial aerospace OEMs, automotive OEMs, tier 1 suppliers and transportation industry customers. Tom and his team work with their clients across a range of transformational strategy topics including corporate portfolio re-assessment, M&A strategy, innovation and new product / program strategies, and major cost transformations.

In addition to his strategy role Tom is leading KPMG’s autonomy and mobility related innovation and growth strategy efforts across automotive, aerospace and transportation. Tom holds a BS in Engineering and a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a MBA from Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth College.

