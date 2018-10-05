Tim VanGoethem, Vice President of Advanced Mobility Solutions HARMAN X of HARMAN

In this role, Tim and his team are responsible for driving a pipeline of innovation for HARMAN’s transportation offerings – particularly in the areas of connected solutions, artificial intelligence / machine learning, distributed computing, next-generation automotive architectures, and alternate transportation.

Tim joined HARMAN in 2012 as Senior Director, Product Line Management where he introduced a product management model and requirements process. Tim was appointed as Vice President Infotainment Platform Group in 2014 where he led the definition, development, business creation, and business model for HARMAN’s infotainment platforms; and was appointed as Vice President of HCS’s Product and Strategy Office in 2017 where he championed the definition and development of machine learning, Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA), and Internet of Things (IoT) services for HARMAN’s Ignite automotive cloud platform.

Prior to HARMAN, Tim worked at Motorola holding positions in engineering, strategy, and business development with increasing responsibilities in their semiconductor, automotive, corporate innovation, and mobile device business that was acquired by Google; and at DSC and Electrospace Systems Incorporated where he architected, designed and deployed communication equipment.

