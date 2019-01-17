Tim LeBeau, Chief Commercial Officer of Seek Thermal

As one of the first employees at Seek Thermal, Tim leads all of the commercial activities. He oversees all aspects of corporate strategy, marketing, product, and sales for the company’s consumer and OEM businesses that command a dominant position in the global market.

Early on in his career, Tim worked for Bosch, SharkNinja, Stanley Black and Decker, Harman (acquired by Samsung) Beats by Dr. Dre (acquired by Apple).

Tim is a sought after futurist that speaks on technology trends in the global IoT and connected car markets. He has also spoken at top universities such as Harvard, MIT, and the Yale School of Management’s Center for Consumer Insights.

Connect with Tim LeBeau on LinkedIn.