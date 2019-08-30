T.R. Ramachandran, Executive Vice President of Marketing of Cepton Technologies

T.R. Ramachandran is the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Cepton Technologies.

Dr. Ramachandran has over two decades of expertise in the technology sector bringing advanced IC and system products to market and scaling them to high volume.

He was most recently Vice President of Product Management at Velodyne Lidar, where he helped launch market-leading sensors for AV/ADAS markets & beyond.

Previously, as a VP at LSI, he helped pave the way for its growth & eventual sale to Broadcom (Avago) for $6.6B.

He has a B. Tech from IIT, Madras and a Ph.D. from USC.

