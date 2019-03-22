Steve Wernikoff, Partner of Honigman

Steve co-leads the firm’s autonomous vehicles and data security and privacy practices. Steve regularly provides legal guidance concerning data use, monetization, privacy and security.

Prior to joining Honigman, Steve spent 17 years at the Federal Trade Commission and was lead counsel in dozens of civil prosecutions involving a wide range of e-commerce and emerging technology issues, including internet and mobile advertising, credit card and other financial fraud, data privacy and security, spam, and telemarketing.

Steve also served as Enforcement Director of the FTC’s Office of Technology and Investigation, coordinating matters involving mobile and emerging technologies, privacy, data security, emerging payment methods, fraud, big data, and the “internet of things.”

