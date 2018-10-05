Stephen Lesh, Head of Hardware Engineering & Vehicle Programs of UBER Advanced Technologies Group (ATG)

The Uber ATG team is dedicated to developing self-driving, mapping, and vehicle safety technologies that advance Uber’s mission of bringing safe, reliable transportation to everyone, everywhere.

As Head of Hardware Engineering and Vehicle Programs, Stephen leads the team designing and developing Uber’s self-driving vehicle hardware systems, including integration of the technology into OEM partner vehicle platforms. He is also involved in the development of future business models for mobility with various partners to design, build and operate autonomous fleets.

Prior to joining Uber, Stephen worked for over 20 years at Ford Motor Company in a variety of vehicle program and engineering development roles in both the U.S. and Europe, most recently as Global Director, Program Management.

