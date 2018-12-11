Stephen Crouch, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Blackmore Sensors and Analytics

Stephen Crouch has a decade of experience in coherent imaging, synthetic/holographic aperture techniques, signal processing, algorithm design, point cloud processing, and data visualization.

He has presented on Doppler lidar at conferences including the 2019 International LiDAR Mapping Forum, and has authored a number of technical publications.

While working at Delphi Automotive, Stephen refined super-resolution techniques and interference mitigation strategies for phased array radars deployed in automotive safety applications. He has also been a technical contributor on contracts funded by DoD, DoE, NSF and DARPA.

Stephen completed his thesis, “Synthetic Aperture LADAR Techniques,” under Dr. Zeb Barbr to receive his Graduate Degree in Applied Physics MS from Montana State University; he also has a Master of Science in Microelectronics and Photonics from Stevens Institute of Technology.

