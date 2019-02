Stefan Koidl has been the vice president of engineering in Powertrain Solutions since October 2017. In his role, Stefan focuses on driving the transformation of powertrain technology.

Stefan has worked for Bosch since 1998 in several powertrain development positions, including diesel, gasoline and electric drive development. Stefan studied energy technology and combustion engines at the University of Aachen in Germany, where he graduated in 1994.

