Sid Misra, CEO of Perceptive Automata

Sid Misra is the CEO and co-founder of Perceptive Automata, a company that is using behavioral science, neuroscience and computer vision to solve the biggest problem for automated vehicles: understanding humans. At Perceptive Automata, Sid leads their efforts to create a world in which automated vehicles and robotic systems can safely and smoothly navigate their interactions with humans.

Sid Misra, CEO, Perceptive Automata
Sid Misra, CEO, Perceptive Automata

Prior to this, Sid co-founded two companies in the telecommunications and internet sectors, where he led technology development, marketing, and strategy. Sid holds a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Connect with Sid Misra on LinkedIn.

Close
Close