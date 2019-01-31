Sid Misra, CEO of Perceptive Automata

Sid Misra is the CEO and co-founder of Perceptive Automata, a company that is using behavioral science, neuroscience and computer vision to solve the biggest problem for automated vehicles: understanding humans. At Perceptive Automata, Sid leads their efforts to create a world in which automated vehicles and robotic systems can safely and smoothly navigate their interactions with humans.

Prior to this, Sid co-founded two companies in the telecommunications and internet sectors, where he led technology development, marketing, and strategy. Sid holds a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

