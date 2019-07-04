Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager of NXP

Sanjay Gupta leads the organisation’s business in India while ensuring local compliance with both, government and corporate programs & policies. He is also spearheading three diverse R&D locations (Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad) comprising nearly 1,800 employees and representing all NXP product groups.

Additionally, Sanjay is the Automotive Business Unit Lead for NXP India and Chairs the Innovation Board across global organisational units. He is also a member of IESA Executive Council which is highest Apex body for Indian Electronics & Semiconductors Association.

Sanjay started his career with Motorola and has worked on several assignments in the wireless business, digital networking, industrial MCU and automotive organizations.

