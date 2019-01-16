Sambit Patra, Partner of Bain & Company

Sambit Patra is a partner in Bain & Company’s Mumbai office. He is a leader of the firm’s Performance Improvement practice in India.

He has nearly 10 years of experience advising clients on topics related to growth strategy, cost transformation and M&A.

Sambit has experience working with clients in infrastructure, industrials, chemicals and telecom industries. He holds expertise in performance improvement, sustained cost transformation, zero-based budgeting and zero-based redesign programs across a range of industries.

Sambit earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and a graduate degree in B.Tech from BITS, Pilani.

