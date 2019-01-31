Sam Abuelsamid, Senior Analyst of Navigant Research

Sam Abuelsamid is a senior analyst leading Navigant Research’s Mobility Research Service with a focus on automated driving, mobility services, telematics, connectivity, cybersecurity and advanced propulsion. With Navigant, Sam has worked with numerous clients to help them understand emerging technology trends and shape strategies. Sam regularly contributes to a number of publications including Automotive Engineering, Forbes, Automotive World, and ChargedEVs and co-hosts the Wheel Bearings podcast.

Trained as a mechanical engineer, Sam worked in the automotive industry for more than two decades, developing advanced electronic control systems and embedded software. Prior to joining Navigant Research in 2014, Sam worked as an automotive journalist and in product and technology communications at Ford and GM.

