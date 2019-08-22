Ruth Cox, CEO of Prospect Silicon Valley

Ruth was appointed CEO of Prospect Silicon Valley in January 2017. Ruth brings extensive experience in both the public and private sectors to this position. In the private sector, she was responsible for strategic marketing and business development with innovative technology companies in the energy, computing and communications industries.

In the public sector, Ruth was appointed by the Obama Administration to serve as the Senior Sustainability Officer (SSO) for the US General Services Administration (GSA) and the Regional Administrator for GSA’s Pacific Rim Region. Prior to GSA, Ruth served as the President and Executive Director of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association, the industry’s premier trade association.

