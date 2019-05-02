Robin Schubert, Managing Director of BASELABS

Robin is co-founder and managing director at BASELABS, the software company for sensor data fusion.

Before the company started up in 2012, he was head of the “data fusion” research group at Chemnitz University of Technology and has been involved for many years in the research for advanced driver assistance systems.

His current role at BASELABS includes both corporate strategy and corporate culture. The results of his work have been recognized by the TOP100 innovation award and the Great Place to Work award for BASELABS in the recent years.

