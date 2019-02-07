Rob Kleinbaum, General Motors Technical Fellow, AV/EV Commercialization and Industrialization of General Motors

Dr. Rob Kleinbaum currently serves as General Motors Technical Fellow sitting within the organization’s autonomous (AV) and electric vehicle (EV) commercialization and industrialization team. With more than 30 years of experience in consulting, he has led projects in developing corporates strategies, organizational change and operational improvement across a variety of industries including automotive, environment and energy. At GM, his areas of responsibilities have included leading analytics efforts within autonomous vehicle development and using big data and deep learning methods to predict short- and long-term risks and trends. Most recently, Kleinbaum led the analysis of the impact AVs will have on industry size; risk analysis of profit and volumes associated with transportation as a service (TaaS); impact AVs will have on private vehicle ownership, road congestion and parking; as well as autonomous cargo vehicles. He also worked on using sensor data at scale to predict issues related to vehicle health.

His extensive experience has included enterprise growth and integration, globalization, business unit strategy, internet marketing, distribution and channel strategy, and product development. Prior to Founding RAK & Co., Rob was a partner at Strategic Decisions Group, global consulting company, PwC, and an executive and founder of General Motors’ Decision Support Center, one of the leading internal consulting companies. He received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where he also was a Research Scientist and Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics, in addition to receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology also from the University of Michigan.

