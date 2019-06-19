Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Gruel, Institute for Mobility and Digital Innovation of Stuttgart Media University

His work at Daimler Mobility Services and at the Stuttgart Media University’s Institute for Mobility and Digital Innovation focuses on creating more sustainable mobility systems that make use of new technologies and change the way we travel.

Wolfgang worked as an entrepreneur and as a manager in Daimler’s Business Innovation unit – a team designated to the goal of fostering entrepreneurship within the company and evolving innovative ideas to emerging businesses. There, he initiated moovel, a mobility platform that offers customers the best options for traveling from point A to point B by combining diverse modes of transportation.

