Prof. Dr. Malte Ackermann, Professor for Mobility-as-a-Service of Nürtingen-Geislingen University (HfWU)

Malte is a Professor for Mobility-as-a-Service at Nürtingen-Geislingen University, focusing on mobility, digital transformation and organizational innovation.

He co-founded a media Aaency, worked as a start-up consultant and product owner before joining Daimler. At Daimler he worked for Moovel/car2go and Daimler Financial Services.

He studied general management at the university of Siegen, Newcastle and Marburg. He completed his Ph.D. at the chair for Innovation & Technology Management at Philipps-University Marburg, Germany.

Connect with Dr. Malte Ackermann on LinkedIn.